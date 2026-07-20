Lehigh appoints Jessica Risha White as new Title IX coordinator

Jessica Risha White will serve as Lehigh’s Title IX & Equal Opportunity Compliance Coordinator effective immediately according to an email from Provost Nathan Urban to the Lehigh community this morning.

White’s appointment follows a year-long period of leadership turnover in Lehigh’s Title IX office. The transition began with Karen Salvemini who held the position until her quick departure in April 2025. Kayleigh Baker then served as interim coordinator with assistance from Angelina Calomino.

From October 2025 to December 2025, Brigid Benicasa served as coordinator for a two-month tenure. Baker then returned to the position after Benicasa’s exit.

As the Title IX & Equal Opportunity Compliance Coordinator, White will oversee Lehigh’s equal opportunity and nondiscrimination efforts, ensure compliance with federal civil rights laws and improve response times to complaints while maintaining a fair and transparent process for all parties.

She most recently served as assistant vice president of equity and compliance at Lincoln University, where she led the institution’s Title IX, Title VI and equal opportunity compliance efforts. She also held Title IX and equal opportunity compliance roles at Grand River Solutions, Howard University, the University of the Sciences and the University of Delaware.

White earned her bachelor’s degree in educational studies and master’s degree in college counseling and student affairs from the University of Delaware.

Urban also said White’s extensive leadership experience and commitment to integrity, transparency and fairness make her fit to lead Lehigh’s Title IX and Equal Opportunity Compliance efforts.

“(White’s) deep expertise in policy development, investigations and bias response will be invaluable as we work to ensure a safe, equitable and welcoming environment for our entire community,” Urban said in the announcement.

The Title IX and Equal Opportunity Compliance Coordinator office is located on the first floor of Christmas Saucon Hall.