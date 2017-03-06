Alpha Phi sorority faces allegations of hazing

According to the Lehigh Greeks blog, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs has been made aware of possible violations of the Student Code of Conduct by Alpha Phi sorority in an incident March 3. The alleged violations are for hazing.
According to the Lehigh Greeks blog, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs has been made aware of possible violations of the Student Code of Conduct by Alpha Phi sorority in an incident March 3. The alleged violations are for hazing.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.