New member education suspended for Phi Kappa Theta fraternity following hazing reports

All new member education activities have been suspended for Phi Kappa Theta fraternity, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.
The suspension of new member education activities — which went into effect March 30 — will last while the university does an investigation into alleged “repeated and credible anonymous hazing reports.”
The blog stated that no member of Phi Kappa Theta can make contact with any new members during the length of the suspension.
