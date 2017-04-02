Across the Aisle: Affirmative action

I’m lucky to have been given the life I’ve had.

I was born into a caring family and had good public schooling. I’m a straight, white male. It can be easy to forget racial and social issues exist for others but don’t personally affect me on an everyday basis.

Groups that are historically discriminated against have spent a large portion of their history dealing with issues that I did not. In the U.S., these groups saw an attempt at bringing a fairer system into education and hiring processes: affirmative action.

Affirmative action is a category of policies that favor members of disadvantaged groups who suffer, or have suffered from, discrimination within a culture. These policies aim to bridge inequalities between groups to create a more balanced society.

However, Manny, my friend and conservative counterpart, says the implementation of affirmative action policies might have created a new problem.

“Affirmative action is actually reverse discrimination,” Manny said. “Under affirmative action, certain ethnic groups may be given special advantages over others in regards to college admissions or employment.”

Manny said implying certain groups need any kind of artificial intervention can be insulting to a specific person, devaluing their academic and professional achievement.

I agree with Manny in that affirmative action has the potential to devalue someone’s accomplishments on their own personal level, but I don’t think my experiences leave me in the position to say anything for sure.

Manny also explained disdain for affirmative action through the lens of Asian-Americans during college admissions, so I’d like to explain why I believe the process is fair for all groups involved.

“Asian-Americans are a group that have been historically discriminated against,” Manny said. “However, due to high collective achievement, they are heavily penalized during college admissions. In fact, studies have shown that Asian Americans are penalized 50 points on the SAT compared to white applicants.”

I immediately questioned the validity of Manny’s statement, but it is actually true. When students enter the college admission process, admissions deans treat the different scores with different weights depending on an applicant’s racial background.

College admission processes are the key difference. A study of holistic admissions processes from elite schools showed that besides academics, 42 percent of the consideration process focuses on students from under-represented groups while another 42 percent focuses on students displaying exceptional talents.

Manny said admissions processes might lead people to think affirmative action is the same thing as equal opportunity.

“Many people use affirmative action and equal opportunity synonymously,” Manny said. “I continue to assert that affirmative action stands against the principles of equal opportunity. Equal opportunity is where each applicant is considered solely based on his or her merit.”

On a purely academic level, Asian-Americans could be seen as discriminated against during these processes. However, the reality of college admissions is that they don’t measure students against each other on academic merit alone.

An article from Forbes uses the term “student’s tag” to explain the discrepancy in college admissions. A student’s tag assigns them to a target group during the admissions process such as their race or extracurricular background. Target groups are kept separate from each other during the admissions process to keep the institution’s desired class demographic consistent.

This means an Asian-American student will likely be competing against other Asian-American students within their target groups, not with students of other races. Colleges don’t discriminate against any specific group by keeping admits separated between races, but eliminate race as a deciding factor altogether by separating them.

Manny asked me if I think equal opportunity is the same thing as equal outcome, and I believe it is not. Colleges using target groups to fairly admit students according to their own target demographics gives every student the opportunity to compete within their respective groups. If they’re admitted, they have the same resources and programs available at school.

Failure for one student to use these resources while another one does, however, should not lead to equal outcome. Equal outcome isn’t something that can be guaranteed on a racial basis. This is true in the same way two white students in the same engineering program shouldn’t be guaranteed equal outcome when one performs better than the other.

On the surface, college admissions processes and affirmative action as a whole might be viewed as discriminatory or personally devaluing.

But on a deeper level, both practices only strive to promote diversity to establish more inclusive campuses for people of all races.

—

Sam Topp, ’18, is an associate news editor for The Brown and White. He can be reached at sjt213@lehigh.edu.