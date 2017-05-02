Nick Shafnisky to join Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp

Lehigh football senior Nick Shafnisky has accepted an invite to join the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie minicamp.

The 2016 Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year will compete in a three-day camp from May 12-14 with several other rookies, drafted and undrafted, for a chance to catch the eye of the Eagles’ coaching staff and earn a rookie contract with the team.

Although he shined at Lehigh as a quarterback, Shafnisky said he will be listed on the roster as an athlete, meaning he could utilized at different positions. With his athletic ability, Shafnisky could be tried out at wide receiver or safety.

In his final year in brown and white, Shafnisky led Lehigh to its 11th Patriot League Championship while throwing for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns. Shafnisky flashed his versatility as he also tallied 302 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

If he succeeds, Shafnisky will become the first Lehigh football player to make an NFL roster since Ryan Spadola in 2013.