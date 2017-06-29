Office of International Affairs responds to travel ban

Lehigh’s Office of International Affairs will provide support to international students following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to partially grant the federal government’s 90-day travel ban.

Cheryl Matherly, the vice president and provost for International Affairs, outlined the terms of the travel ban in an email to the Lehigh community Thursday, June 29. Effective at 8 p.m. EST on June 29, the ban prohibits citizens from six countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the country for 90 days. It also prohibits refugees of these countries from entering the U.S. for 120 days.

The new travel ban includes significant modifications to the executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 27. The new ban, which was passed Monday, June 26, will not affect “foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.” This includes, but is not limited to, students admitted to U.S. universities, workers who accept employment from U.S. employers or lecturers invited to address American audiences.

“The Office of International Students and Scholars will communicate with all admitted and current international students about the Supreme Court’s decision and assist with questions about how this may affect them,” Matherly wrote.

The Office of International Affairs is still advising students to enroll as anticipated for the fall of 2017. Its staff is available to answer questions about the ban and how it will affect Lehigh faculty, postdoctoral researchers and students.