Letter to the editor: The board of trustees acted responsibly

In 1987, I was probably the first female sports editor in the history of The Brown and White. I remember learning that the football coaches wouldn’t grant me an interview because I was a woman. This didn’t phase me, as I accepted the challenge of tracking down the coaches and proving my journalistic integrity with what were eventually award-winning sports pages.

One man who did grant me an interview that year, regardless of the fact that I was female and just a college intern, was Donald J. Trump. As a summer intern at Forbes magazine in 1988, I received unwavering respect and confidence from the man who would become president of The United States. From that time until now, President Trump has been cordial, interested, and immensely respectful towards me in both professional and social encounters.

It’s too bad Kelly McCoy has no idea about the time and circumstances for Lehigh’s award. The stock market crashed on Oct. 19, 1987, in the largest one-day percentage decline, known as Black Monday. The real estate market was booming, and President Trump had just published “The Art of The Deal.” His company was creating thousands of jobs, some of which went to Lehigh’s civil engineers and finance majors, as seniors looked to the real estate industry amid post-crash skittishness on Wall Street. I know this because as sports editor, I also covered the effects of Black Monday for The Brown and White in a three-part series.

Nearly 30 years later, I’m writing to The Brown and White as a representative of the more than 65 million people who voted for President Trump and are proud we finally have someone who’s strong enough to expose the dishonesty, corruption, hypocrisy and sanctimony of an entrenched ruling class and its propaganda arm, the mainstream media.

The board acted responsibly by taking “no action” regarding President Trump’s honorary Lehigh degree. In fact, Lehigh’s 1988 award is prophetic, as President Trump may turn out to be one of the best presidents ever, in the history of the United States of America.

