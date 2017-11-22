LUPD investigates report of on-campus sexual assault

A female Lehigh student reported a sexual assault at approximately 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement emailed to the university community by Lehigh University Police Department Chief Edward Shupp.
The reported assault occurred in an on-campus residence hall at approximately 2 a.m. on Nov. 14. LUPD is investigating the case.
Shupp sent a similar alert on Oct. 12, in which he notified the community that a female student had reported she was “indecently assaulted” while attending an on-campus fraternity event on Oct. 6.
Additionally, earlier this month, Provost Pat Farrell notified the community that a faculty member was accused of “sexual and other inappropriate conduct.” The administration has not released any further details about the investigation.
