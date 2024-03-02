The Lehigh women’s basketball team overcame early scoring troubles to defeat Colgate University 55-47 at Stabler Arena on Saturday.

Lehigh, who entered the season making more than 50 3-pointers than any other Patriot League team, had 0 in the first half. Additionally, the team had a lower shooting percentage than Colgate in both the first and second quarters as they fell behind 30-20 at halftime.

Colgate shot an efficient 48% in the first half on the back of a strong start from junior guard Taylor Golembiewski, who had 10 points in the first half. Colgate built a lead as large as 12 points in the third quarter when they led 34-22 with 7:40 left.

Colgate’s offense would shut down afterward as they gave up a 15-2 run to the Mountain Hawks to let them take the lead with 1:40 left in the third quarter.

Golembiewski was Colgate’s leading scorer with 17 points. Additionally, for the Raiders, senior forward Tiasia McMillan had 10 points. Sophomore guard Madison Schiller also had nine.

Lehigh was led by senior forward Maddie Albrecht who finished with 14 points and gave Lehigh a 41-38 lead at the end of the third with a buzzer-beating layup. Additionally, Lehigh junior forward Meghan O’Brien had 11 on top of first-year forward Whitney Lind and junior guard Remi Sisselman both ending with 8.

The Mountain Hawks capped off a 23-4 run when first-year guard Gracyn Lovette converted on a layup to send the home team up 45-38 with 8:44 left in the fourth. Lehigh was able to comfortably hold on to the lead until the end of the game.

The win allowed Lehigh to sweep the season series and move into a tie for seventh place with Navy with one game remaining.

The Lehigh women’s basketball team will play their next game on the road against Army, who is tied for fifth place, on March 6.