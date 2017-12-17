At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 17, Lehigh University Police and Bethlehem Police were notified of shots fired in the area of East Fifth Street, according to an email sent by LUPD Chief Ed Shupp.

“Upon investigation, shell casings were recovered in the area of Morton Street, and there were bullet holes in the siding of residences on Morton Street and East Fifth Street,” the email read.

Danielle Rucci, ’18, said the bullets struck 318 East Morton St., a house rented by Lehigh students.

“Around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 I was sitting in my room on the second floor, which is right next to East Morton Street,” Rucci said in a statement to the police. “Right outside my window, I heard five rapid-fire loud noises that shook the entire house. I somehow instinctively knew they were gunshots. Immediately after hearing the shots, I heard a loud screech of tires and a car speed away. That is when I called Lehigh police.”

Rucci said LUPD arrived within five minutes of her call. LUPD reported that no one was injured in the shooting.

The Bethlehem police department is leading the ongoing investigation with the assistance of Lehigh police, according to Shupp’s email.