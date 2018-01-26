Psi Upsilon required to cease recruitment activities

As of Jan. 26, Lehigh’s chapter of Psi Upsilon fraternity is required to stop all recruitment activities, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The chapter is prohibited from hosting recruitment activities and contacting potential new members. Potential new members are also not allowed to attend any events associated with Psi Upsilon, including on and off-campus social events.

According to the Lehigh Greeks blog, the suspension of Psi Upsilon recruitment activities, “is being taken in accordance with Article IV of the Lehigh University Code of Conduct.” The Office of Student Conduct and Community Expectations will begin an investigation into the incident in the immediate future.

The suspension will remain in place until lifted by the Dean of Students.