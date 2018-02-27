Lehigh faculty vote in favor of rescinding Trump’s honorary degree

In an overwhelming vote, Lehigh University faculty have decided to move forward with presenting a motion to rescind President Donald Trump’s honorary degree to the board of trustees.
Of the 357 faculty members who participated, 83 percent voted in support of the motion, 14 percent voted against it and 3 percent chose to abstain.
Only assistant, associate and full professors were eligible to vote, giving 472 faculty members the option to participate. Professors of practice, lecturers, instructors and adjunct professors were not able to vote.
Doug Mahoney, the chair of the faculty steering committee, said the vote was an example of faculty members using the processes and procedures of the university to advance their perspective.
“The faculty spoke, and I think spoke rather strongly, in terms of the number of faculty participating and the overwhelming support of the motion as written,” he said.
Mahoney said the results of the faculty’s electronic vote will be conveyed to the board of trustees. From there, it is up to board members to determine when and how best to proceed with the motion.
Last year, they voted to take “no action” on a 30,000-signature petition regarding the matter.
Ziad Munson, an associate professor of sociology, previously told The Brown and White the motion is important because, regardless of the board’s ultimate decision, the faculty’s position will become part of university record.
“It will be part of the permanent history of Lehigh,” Mahoney said.
In a Feb. 27 referendum, Student Senate also announced its support of the motion and requested a written explanation should the board of trustees choose not to vote in its favor.
DO NOt DO IT. HE WILL TWEET HOW LEHIGH MADE HIS BROTHER FRED AN ALKIE111 ARNOLD JONES CLASS OF 1953
This is my favorite tweet about this whole thing.
So if the trustees ignore the faculty, and B&W doesn’t report on who these trustees are and what sort of interests they might have there, and I do it in comments, how much trouble will your advisor be in?
Who even cares? No student actually gives a heck about this, except in the hopes they will get some 15 minutes of fame.
Maybe focus more on how to, I don’t know, lower the cost of tuition, decrease class size, figure out how to increase enrollment by 1000 when the library is disgustingly overcrowded and the dining halls are filled with students standing around not finding a place to sit.
Lehigh and President Trump both have much more important things to focus on. President Trump seems to be focusing on improving the country, Lehigh seems to be more focused on making a political statement than improving the student’s experiences.
All of you are very low bred garbage. This was rotally uncalled for.
Whatever was your problem he sure dont need some talk degree.
He is a GREAT PRESIDENT.
GET OVER KILARY CLINTON