Students gather outside the White House, holding posters protesting gun laws. The event was organized by Teens For Gun Reform, a group created by students in the Washington, D.C., area in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Courtesy of Lorie Shaull/Creative Commons)

Lehigh admissions reacts to student protests against gun violence

The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead on Feb. 14 has sparked protests and walkouts at schools across the United States.

Some school district officials are threatening students with punishments such as suspension if they decide to partake in a walkout. In response, many universities and colleges nationwide, including Lehigh, are assuring students their participation in peaceful protests against gun violence and any subsequent disciplinary action will not affect their admission to the school.

“If you’re concerned about being penalized by Lehigh as a result of being suspended for your peaceful protest of gun violence, have no fear! We won’t hold it against you,” Lehigh Admissions tweeted Friday.

Survivors of the Parkland shootings are organizing a national march called “March for Our Lives,” in Washington, D.C., on March 24. Lehigh students Sara Boyd, ’21, Ryan Bailey, ’21, and Chloe Sider, ’21, are organizing an opportunity that will allow a few hundred Lehigh students to attend the march in Washington.

Since the Parkland shooting, local schools Allen High School in Allentown and Lehigh Carbon Community College, which has several locations in the Lehigh Valley, have received violent threats forcing lockdowns and shutdowns. No violent actions occurred at either campus, but the Allen High student that threatened to “shoot up the school” was arrested.

