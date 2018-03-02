Nor’easter causes university closure, fells tree near Drown Hall

A tree fell onto Drown Hall today as a result of the snowy and windy conditions caused by Winter Storm Riley in the Lehigh Valley area.

University architect Brent Stringfellow said the tree broke through a single office window, but no one was injured. After the situation was assessed, he said Drown Hall continued to remain in use and the area around the tree was “secured.”

Stringfellow said a crane will arrive on campus tomorrow to remove the tree.

Around 12:40 p.m., an LU-ALERT announced the university would close at 1 p.m., dismissing non-faculty instructional staff and non-instructional staff.

Additionally, Transportation Services suspended all bus services were suspended after 2:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm advisory is in effect until tomorrow at 4 a.m. Snow is expected through the afternoon and possibly into tonight, with winds blowing up to 26 mph and gusts as high as 46 mph. Drivers can expect difficult travel conditions and limited visibility.