A tree near Drown Hall is sectioned off with caution tape after being uprooted during Winter Storm Riley today. The storm brought snowy and windy conditions to campus, causing the university to close at 1 p.m. (Courtesy of Matt Veto)

Nor’easter causes university closure, fells tree near Drown Hall

By Read time: 2 minutes;

A tree fell onto Drown Hall today as a result of the snowy and windy conditions caused by Winter Storm Riley in the Lehigh Valley area.

University architect Brent Stringfellow said the tree broke through a single office window, but no one was injured. After the situation was assessed, he said Drown Hall continued to remain in use and the area around the tree was “secured.”

Winter Storm Riley blankets Lehigh’s campus with snow. The university closed at 1 p.m. due to the nor’easter. (Cadence Tam/B&W Staff)

Stringfellow said a crane will arrive on campus tomorrow to remove the tree.

Around 12:40 p.m., an LU-ALERT announced the university would close at 1 p.m., dismissing non-faculty instructional staff and non-instructional staff.

Additionally, Transportation Services suspended all bus services were suspended after 2:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm advisory is in effect until tomorrow at 4 a.m. Snow is expected through the afternoon and possibly into tonight, with winds blowing up to 26 mph and gusts as high as 46 mph. Drivers can expect difficult travel conditions and limited visibility.

