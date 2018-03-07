On March 1, Rommel Aranguren Uzcategui, ’21, was arrested in the STEPS building for the delivery of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Lehigh Crime Log.

“The suspect in this case delivered a controlled substance to another individual at the above location,” the log states. “The suspect was transported to Northampton County Prison and committed in lieu of $75,000 straight cash bail.”

Lori Friedman, the director of communications, wrote in an email that the university is unable to provide further comment other than the information in the crime log. She wrote that any student who is arrested is subject to Lehigh’s student Code of Conduct and disciplinary procedures.

According to Pennsylvania court dockets, Uzcategui could not post bail. His hearing is set for March 13.