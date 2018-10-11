Grammy-nominated pop singer Halsey will perform at Lehigh’s Campaign Launch on Oct. 25.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin shortly after with performances from Paint House, Burn it Down and Rhythm Method — the top three winners of the Lehigh Idol competition.

According to the event registration site, there will be a brief program highlighting the Campaign for Lehigh followed by more student performances before Halsey takes the stage.

Leslie Gonnella, an associate vice president of Development and Alumni Relations, said in an email that all students inside the entrance gates by 6:15 p.m. will automatically be entered to win a meet and greet with Halsey.

The efforts to bring Halsey to campus began in May, when the Office of Alumni Relations met with Student Senate to discuss interest in hosting an on-campus musical performance.

Gonnella said in an email that the office reached out to University Productions and the Office of Student Affairs for a list of music artists preferred by students.

“The caliber of an artist like Halsey reflects the aspirations that we have for Lehigh,” said Joe Buck, the vice president of Development and Alumni Relations. “Lehigh students gave us the names of performers they wanted to bring to campus and their aspirations were high — we want all of Lehigh’s aspirations to be big because when big goals are set, we know that Lehigh people will achieve them.”

Sarah Federman, ‘19, the director of social media for University Productions, said UP is hoping to get students excited about the campaign launch and concert.

“I think this is a great way to unite the campus in a really celebratory fashion, showcasing both a special artist and student groups,” Federman said.

Federman said a big-name artist like Halsey will help legitimize Lehigh’s efforts to raise money for the campaign. According to the event invitation email, the campaign’s fundraising efforts are focused on providing scholarships and building new facilities for students, as well as enhancing academic programs and experiential learning opportunities.

“In addition to the fundraising goals, this campaign is about creating a culture of philanthropy and engagement,” Buck said in an email.

Federman said members of UP will be backstage during the event to help with scheduling and coordination.

Gonnella said in an email that food trucks and food stations will be available to all event guests. Guests will also be able to vote for their favorite Lehigh Idol performance. The winning band will be given the opportunity to meet Halsey later in the evening.