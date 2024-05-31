Ricardo Hall parts ways with Lehigh

After seven years at Lehigh, Ricardo Hall, vice president for Student Affairs, will start a new role at Dension University as the vice president for Student Life.

Hall, who focused on students’ mental and physical well-being at Lehigh, will have his last day on June 30.

During his tenure, Hall worked with his team to support students during and after the pandemic. Specifically, the student affairs office created re-orientation programs including the Year2@LU, a sophomore student experience designed to help students who had begun their college experience online adjust to campus life.

Hall also spearheaded the redesign and relaunch of bLUeprint, the student life curriculum, and he prioritized his team’s close relationship with Diversity, Inclusion & Equity to ensure the diverse makeup of Lehigh’s student population was incorporated into the student experience.

As a result of these efforts, the First Year Orientation was restructured and diversity and inclusion workshops are now required in Greek life’s new member orientation and Gryphon training.

Under his leadership, the student affairs office was recognized in 2020, 2023 and 2024 as a “Most Promising Place to Work in Student Affairs” by Diverse Issues in Higher Education.