Football drops fifth straight to Fordham, 43-14

The Mountain Hawks lost their first home game since the beginning of September to Fordham 43-14 on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Stadium.

Lehigh (1-5, 0-1 Patriot) was hoping to repeat its success from last season at the start of Patriot League play. The Mountain Hawks went 0-5 in non-conference play to start last season and went on to win the league, losing only to Fordham (1-5, 1-0 Patriot) in an away game on Oct. 28, 2018, by a score of 35-45.

In this season’s matchup, both teams had slow starts to the afternoon, and there was no score at the end of the first quarter. But the Rams scored 22 in the second quarter compared to Lehigh’s six. Senior quarterback Brad Mayes threw to junior wide receiver Devon Bibbens for an 11-yard touchdown, but the Mountain Hawks’ kicker Ed Mish’s extra point was blocked.

After the half, Fordham went up 36-6, but a second TD throw by Mayes to freshman wide receiver Austin Dambach brought the score to 36-14, as the two-point conversion attempt was successful.

The minor fourth quarter rally wasn’t enough for Lehigh to overcome the 22-point deficit it faced, as the Rams rushed for a score with two minutes to play, making the score 43-14.

Mayes finished with two touchdowns and three interceptions, throwing for 282 yards. Freshman running back Rashawn Allen had six carries for 36 yards and Bibbens had five receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Dominick Bragalone ran for 34 yards on 19 carries.

Coming into this game, the two teams only had one win between them. Lehigh won its first game of the season 21-19 over Saint Francis.

Lehigh travels to Georgetown next week for a 2:00 kickoff versus the 2-4 Hoyas.