Water main breaks on Mountaintop

Iacocca Hall and Building C will close this evening after a water main break on Mountaintop Campus, according to an email sent by Provost Pat Farrell.

“Facilities are working on this issue as there is no water to the buildings which affects the sprinklers and restroom facilities,” Farrell wrote in the email.

Evening classes have been canceled and students have been advised to exit the buildings as soon as possible.

“The water shortage messed up my work time in graphic design class,” said Emma Ferguson, ’21. “We had to leave mid work session and it is going to mess up my workflow after pacing break.”

Brent Stringfellow, the university architect and an associate vice president of facilities, said the water main has been shut off and facilities are working to address the issue by tomorrow.

“As I was leaving my 2 (p.m.) computer science class, there was brown water projecting up from the sewer grate and I had to drive through it,” said Becca Grady, ‘21.

This brief will be updated as more information becomes available.

Shana Lichaw also contributed to this report.