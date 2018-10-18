Must-see Mountain Hawk: Sam Miller

This is the third edition of a weekly installment in The Brown and White sports section. The Must-see Mountain Hawk series gives recognition to Lehigh’s top-performing athletes.
Women’s soccer junior goalkeeper Sam Miller recently recorded her 22nd career shutout and her fourth of the season.
Miller had six saves in the Mountain Hawks’ 1-0 win against American University on Oct. 6, including a game-saving denial in the match’s final moments. The performance helped her become the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week for the first time this season and the 10th time in her career.
As a freshman, Miller led the Patriot League in shutouts, saved percentage and goals against average. She also earned second team All-Patriot League honors.
Although the team has a losing record in the Patriot League, Miller believes that it can overcome it.
“I think the team has dealt with a lot of adversity this year, but a lot of people have stepped up in a big way to help us grow from it,” Miller said. “The energy around the team right now is great and it’s exciting to be a part of.”
Honorable Mentions:
- Brad Mayes, football: Mayes threw for 282 yards with a 64 percent completion rate in a 43-14 loss against Fordham. The 282 yards were a season-high and included two touchdown passes.
- Lindsay Alvarez, field hockey: Alvarez scored a goal in field hockey’s Oct. 13 win over Colgate, breaking a 1-1 tie. The goal gave Lehigh its first win since Sept. 8.
- Alina Lam, volleyball: Lam recorded 34 assists and 12 digs against Lafayette on Oct. 5. She followed up by registering 37 assists and 12 digs versus Bucknell on Oct. 7 for her fifth and sixth double-double of the season.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.