Must-see Mountain Hawk: Sam Miller

This is the third edition of a weekly installment in The Brown and White sports section. The Must-see Mountain Hawk series gives recognition to Lehigh’s top-performing athletes.

Women’s soccer junior goalkeeper Sam Miller recently recorded her 22nd career shutout and her fourth of the season.

Miller had six saves in the Mountain Hawks’ 1-0 win against American University on Oct. 6, including a game-saving denial in the match’s final moments. The performance helped her become the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week for the first time this season and the 10th time in her career.

As a freshman, Miller led the Patriot League in shutouts, saved percentage and goals against average. She also earned second team All-Patriot League honors.

Although the team has a losing record in the Patriot League, Miller believes that it can overcome it.

“I think the team has dealt with a lot of adversity this year, but a lot of people have stepped up in a big way to help us grow from it,” Miller said. “The energy around the team right now is great and it’s exciting to be a part of.”

