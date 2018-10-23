The Brown and White
LearnX event teaches students metal welding

LearnX held an introduction to welding event on Oct. 8 in the Design Labs Metal Shop in Building C.

Brian Slocum, ’97, the manager of the Wilbur Powerhouse Prototyping Lab, taught the art and skill of welding metal exclusively to eight students who registered for the event.

The event was advertised as a chance for students to learn about the history of Bethlehem Steel by learning how a torch can be used to permanently join together two pieces of structural steel.

The event was part of the LearnX-MakeX-SprintX series created by Khanjan Mehta, the vice provost for creative inquiry. LearnX events specifically focus on learning about topics in a hands-on manner.

