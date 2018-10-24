Letter to the Editor: Revoking Donald Trump’s honorary degree

Congratulations to the Lehigh Faculty for their overwhelming vote to revoke Donald Trump’s honorary degree. One would hope the Board of Trustees will follow their lead and do likewise.

Does the Board think that Donald Trump has the ethics and values that we in the Lehigh Family should admire, look up to and emulate? If they do, we are in deep trouble.

Most of us have been brought up through our family and school system, including our Lehigh education, to believe that our success is not measured by how much wealth we accumulate, but by the strength of our ethics, morals and character.

Seeing all this in the media is embarrassing to the University and its family. My friends are asking me, “Why would your University give an honorary degree to someone like Trump?”

Frankly, I have no logical answer.

Let’s face it, the degree was a mistake, but the Board now has the opportunity, as they did with Bill Cosby, to do the right thing, and revoke it.

It may even be helpful to the University if people realize that Lehigh University, led by its Board and faculty, has the ethics, morals and character to which we all aspire.

R. Peter Knerr ’58

Kailua, Hawaii