Three Lehigh bands can now add opened for Halsey to their resumes.

The three acts that won Lehigh Idol last month performed at Go: The Campaign for Lehigh on Oct. 25 on the UC front lawn. The bands began performing at 4:45 p.m., followed by voting from the audience. The band with the most votes got to meet Halsey.

Burn it Down had the most votes from the audience and got the chance to meet Halsey.

“She seemed like she was genuinely interested in meeting us and asked us about how our performance went,” said Kyle Torrance, ’19, who is the guitar player for the band.

The band Rhythm Method, made up of Marching 97 members, rehearsed all week in preparation for their performance. Rhythm Method is a fusion brass band that covers pop songs.

“We’re excited to bring our style of music to people that have never heard it,” Brian Luster, ’19, said.

While the members said they had no idea what to expect of the show, they recognized that they have great chemistry and love playing together.

“We’ve never done anything of this size, I’m excited for a new crowd,” said Lawrence Koerner, ’19, one of the members in Rhythm Method. “I’m more nervous for the audience. I don’t think they know what to expect from us. They’re probably going to see us and be like ‘Oh no, it’s a brass quartet,’ but then we’re going to start playing and hopefully they’re into it.”

Unlike Rhythm Method, the alternative rock band Paint House performs all original music and has a variety of members, including a Lehigh senior, sophomore, an alumnus and a student from Temple University.

Paint House originally formed when Alan Brucher, ’19, and his friend — who now goes to Temple — were in high school together. After taking a break, they decided to get the band back together during their sophomore year of college.

“I am very excited,” Brucher said before taking the stage. “It’s honestly a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to do this.”

Prior to the event, Paint House frequently posted on their social media platforms to promote the concert.

Burn It Down, the last band to perform at the event, does their own spin on pop songs, but the members are hoping to start writing some of their own songs. They have played in several shows, including battle of the bands and performances at various Bethlehem venues.

“I especially like playing with all these guys because they’re our friends too, so it’s kind of a friendly rivalry,” Koerner said.

Luster hopes there’s an opportunity for all the bands from the Go Campaign to play together next semester.