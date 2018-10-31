Growing up with a professional golfer as a father, Owen Quinn learned what success looked like at a young age.

His family connection to the sport gave Quinn, now a junior on Lehigh’s golf team, the exposure he needed to advance in the sport.

Growing up in Massachusetts also gave Quinn plenty of practice playing in less-than-ideal weather conditions.

The practice especially paid off during the Lehigh Invitational tournament, when cold, windy weather could not keep Quinn from capturing the second tournament title of his career. He took home the tournament’s individual title after shooting a 143, the only under-par score of the tournament.

“He’s the kind of guy who will play in sub-40 degree weather while it’s raining with wind gusting 20 miles per hour and still be happy to be there,” said junior Chris Pollan, one of Quinn’s high school teammates. “If you ask him about it he will look at you, smile and say, ‘That’s golf.’”

Quinn said a late-hole breakthrough helped him seal the win, and overall, he was pleased with the way he played in the tournament.

When looking at Lehigh in high school, Quinn said he immediately fell in love with the school.

“It was very empty, and cold, but as I was walking around the campus, I saw how beautiful it was. I got to see the golf course, which was just phenomenal,” Quinn said.

Quinn made the decision to come to Lehigh in late December 2015. During finals week, golf coach Henry D’Alberto and assistant coach Joe Zelechoski showed him around the campus.

One of the reasons he chose to come to Lehigh was because of its very successful and highly ranked business school. Now, as an accounting and finance major, Quinn makes sure to find a balance between his studies and athletics.

“Handling the golf tournaments and practices along with school work needs a lot of dedication, but is manageable once you get into a routine,” Quinn said.

Quinn said he that he is happy with his balance of school and sports because it keeps him more focused and motivated.

Though golf is largely an individual sport, Quinn enjoys the camaraderie that he shares with his team.

“(Quinn) is very passionate about whatever he does,” said Ryan Kelly, a fellow junior and one of Quinn’s teammates. “From school to golf, you know he will face them with full effort and commitment. It’s good to see him play well because it motivates the rest of the team to do the same.”

Even now in his third year at Lehigh, Quinn still holds some roots with his hometown. He said he feels incredibly grateful when he receives a supportive text or message from an old teacher or friend.

“There’s nothing like playing in front of your hometown, your hometown friends, and your family,” Quinn said.