Patrica Johnson, the vice president of finance and administration, and Ricardo Hall, the vice provost for student affairs, sent an email around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1 that students who applied to live in SouthSide Commons between Oct. 29-31 are eligible to have the leases and/or applications cancelled.

This email is a housing update following another housing email, which was sent on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from The President’s office that Trembley Park will remain open for students during the 2019-2020 academic year.

The email from Johnson and Hall stated students who applied for SouthSide Commons during those dates and choose to cancel their requests will be fully refunded their application fees through the month of November by contacting EdR, SouthSide Commons’s managing company.

Additionally, the email advises anyone who applied for other off-campus living and wishes to cancel their leases to explain the situation to the landlord or leasing company and ask to be released from the lease. The Dean of Students office is willing to advise students on how to get out of their leases if they have difficulty, but the office will not speak directly with off-campus housing companies.

Johnson and Hall’s email clarifies that there will be a housing lottery in February, however participation does not guarantee housing to rising juniors and seniors. Housing assignments will be based on space available in housing allocated to juniors and seniors.

The email also notes that student senate will hold additional meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and tentatively on Thursday, Nov. 8. to further discuss these issues.