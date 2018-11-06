VIDEO: Lehigh takes on election day

Lehigh students took to the polls to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Those registered in Northampton County voted at The Litzenberger House, Broughal Middle School or St. John’s Windish Luthern Church depending on their addresses.

Party Responsibly, a capstone project for the Global Citizenship Program, hosted “Parties at the Polls” to help brighten the otherwise stormy election day with free coffee, snacks and T-shirts. Volunteers played music at the three South Bethlehem polling places to keep morale high as students waited in line to cast their votes.