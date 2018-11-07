Northampton County produces blue election results

Northampton County saw a total of 38,479 voters on Nov. 6, with an Election Day turnout of 34,484 and an absentee turnout of 3,995, according to the county’s Summary Report.

U.S. Congress

Susan Wild (D) earned 51.92 percent of Northampton County votes and took Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District seat. Her opponent, Marty Nothstein (R), earned 45.10 percent of Northampton County votes. Out of the entire district, Wild earned 54.6 percent of the vote, according to The Associated Press.

Bob Casey (D) earned 54.45 percent of Northampton votes for his position as a US Senator. Republican candidate Lou Barletta earned 43.84 percent of Northampton votes. Out of all Pennsylvania voters, Casey received 55.7 percent of total vote, according to The Associated Press. Casey, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006, will not serve his third term.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman received 57.09 percent of Northampton County votes for the office. Republican opponents Scott Wagner (Gov.) and Jeff Bartos (Lt. Gov.) recieved 41.24 percent of the Northampton vote.

How did Northampton County vote in General Assembly races?

Lisa Boscola (D), Senator in the General Assembly 18th District

Mario M. Scavello (R), Senator in the General Assembly 40th District

Andy Lee (D), Representative in the General Assembly 131st

Steve Samuelson (D), Representative in the General Assembly 135th

Robert Freeman (D), Representative in the General Assembly 136th

Joe Emrick (R), Representative in the General Assembly 137th

Marcia Hahn (R), Representative in the General Assembly 138th

Zach Mako (R), Representative in the General Assembly 183rd

Results are unofficial, pending votes from overseas military personnel and mail-in ballots, which are accepted until Thursday.