With only a few hours left until the new year, The Brown and White reflects on the biggest stories of the past fall 2018 semester. From public transportation changes in Bethlehem to student activism against housing changes, the editorial board chose the stories that they believed had the biggest impact this semester.

Trembley Park and changes to Lehigh housing

Coverage by: Jessica Hicks, Musa Jamshed, Madison Hoff, Jordan Wolman, Sarah Epstein, Alexis McGowan, Lucy Zhou and Laney Delaney

On Oct. 29, rising juniors and seniors were notified by email that there will be no on-campus living for them in the following year as construction will continue for the new residence hall Bridge West. Students spoke out in protests, through surveys and at Student Senate to express their reactions to the housing options next year and Path to Prominence in general. Their concerns were heard as Trembley will remain open next year, but the number of spots in the housing lottery is still unknown as of now.

Go: Campaign coverage

Coverage by: Jessica Hicks, Lucy Zhou, Adrian Thomas Suarez and Marissa McCloy

On Oct. 25, the public phase of the university’s Go: Campaign commenced. Students, faculty, professors and other members of the community gathered on the UC front lawn where they learned about the campaign’s goals — including to raise $1 billion — ate food and listened to music. The night ended with a performance from Grammy-nominated singer Halsey. In addition, Kevin L. Clayton, ‘84, ‘13P, the chairman of the university’s board of trustees, donated $20 million, which will be used for the University Center renovations. The campaign events continued to a few other locations as well.

By: Marissa McCloy

Jason Loew, a former professor in the computer science and engineering department, was fired on Nov. 20. After his termination, two professors took over each of the two courses that Loew taught during the fall 2018 semester. In addition, the department has had a few professors leave to other institutions.

Transportation changes in Bethlehem

Coverage by: Veronica Collins and Julia Moran

The Lehigh community have seen a few changes in transportation over the past few months. On June 4, Trans-Bridge Lines Inc. shut down the South Side terminal and ticket agency. The service relocated to North Bethlehem where LANTA was already in service. Both Trans-Bridge Line president and LANTA’s executive director believed this was a positive change, however Bob Bruneio, the manager of Lehigh’s transportation services said he received some complaints and hopes a new station will open up in South Bethlehem in the future. In addition, hourly parking meter rates will increase by 50 cents in the next year.

By: Jordan Wolman

During the November midterm elections, some students who registered to vote through NextGen America could not vote as they were not officially registered in the Northampton County. These students registered through the organization’s representatives that tabled around the camps before the election. Students expressed their frustrations with the organization and with their registration records nowhere to be found during the day of the election.

By: Micah Golomb-Leavitt

Mohsen Mahdawi, ’22, a third-generation refugee from West Bank of Palestine shared his story in The Brown and White series 1 in 5,075 — the number of undergraduates at Lehigh. Mahdawi discussed living in the al-Far’a camp, being in charge as the oldest of eight siblings after his mother left the camp and his journey to coming to the United States.

By: Noah Jalango

Lehigh men’s lacrosse coach Kevin Cassese was one of nine people inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in September. Cassese, who played lacrosse professionally before becoming a coach, was surprised to be part of the hall of fame, and his Lehigh players were happy he was recognized for all he has done for the sport.