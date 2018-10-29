Trembley demolition eliminates on-campus housing for upperclassmen next academic year

There will be no on-campus living options for juniors and seniors during the 2019-2020 academic year, according to an email sent from Housing Services on Monday.

The announcement was made by Ozzie Breiner, the director of Housing Services, and Keith Blankenship, an assistant dean of students and the director of Residence Life.

According to the email sent to rising juniors and seniors, the first phase of the Bridge West residence hall project was approved this past week, which will include the demolition of the Trembley Park apartment complex. The time between Trembley’s demolition and the completion of Bridge West will present a shortage in supply for on-campus housing in the next academic year.

The email presents SouthSide Commons, a private apartment complex partnered with Lehigh, as an alternative to on-campus living.

According to the SouthSide Commons website, renting a four-person apartment for an “academic lease term” of 10 months — running from August 2019 to May 2020 — would cost $1,069 per person per month, or $10,690 for the academic year.

In this case, students will pay $1,460 more than what current residents of Farrington Square are paying for the 2018-2019 academic year. A similar four-person apartment in Farrington Square, Sayre Park, or Trembley are priced at $4,615 per semester this year, making them the most expensive housing options Lehigh offers.

It is unclear at this time if Lehigh will offer students forced to live off-campus additional financial assistance.

Both Housing Services and Residence Life were unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

Breiner and Blankenship direct students to contact Housing Services at 610-758-3501 or [email protected] with questions.