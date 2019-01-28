President John Simon and Provost Pat Farrell announced after a global search Whitney Witt as the inaugural dean of the College of Health in an email sent on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

Witt will assume her role on Thursday, Jan. 31.

“We are building this college because we believe that Lehigh has an important role to play in the world of health and health care,” Simon and Farrell said in the email. “We believe, too, that Whitney is the right dean to make our vision a reality.”

According to a Lehigh News article, Witt will assist with the planning and implementation of the College of Health, as part of the GO: The Campaign. Until the launch of the college, Witt is tasked with recruiting facility and planning curriculum. She will be focused on population health, which she is already well-versed in the topic.

Witt has 25 years of experience. Before coming to Lehigh she was the director of the Center for Maternal and Child Health Research at IBM Watson Health in North Carolina. Witt has had 25 years of experience in public health education and industry. According to Simon and Farrell’s email, she has been an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, and was previously a professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and the Northwestern University School of Medicine.

The College of Health will officially launch in fall 2020.