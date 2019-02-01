A 26-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested late Monday, Jan. 28 for disorderly conduct at 515 Polk St., just off Lehigh’s campus, according to Bethlehem police records.

Ariel Abreu-Ramos was apprehended around 10 p.m. by Bethlehem police officer Richard Loscalzo. Loscalzo noted in his report that he was dispatched in regard to an individual “trying to gain entry into the residence through the back door.”

Abreu-Ramos was taken into custody when he was found at the rear of the residence. Three victims are listed in the police report.

Over winter break, The Morning Call reported that a man with a loaded gun burglarized a Lehigh student’s off-campus apartment on the 300 block of East Fifth Street. The man was sent to Northampton County Jail on $150,000 bail after being charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and possession of a firearm without a license, among other things. He later admitted to entering the apartment and stealing $33.