Each of Lehigh’s 13 IFC Greek chapters was hit with identical hazing charges on Tuesday, Feb. 5, according to the university’s Greek Blog webpage. Each of the separate post cites “an incident that occurred on Dec. 1, 2018” in which said chapter’s actions “may have violated the Lehigh University Code of Conduct.”

Alleged violations include respect for others (hazing), respect for community (irresponsible distribution of alcohol, encouraging others), respect for self (unauthorized consumption, distribution or possession) and respect for others (general).

All chapters are also charged with violating the Lehigh University social policy. A violation is defined as “any occasion where the atmosphere or circumstances are such that the intended or likely outcome is to either abuse alcohol or become intoxicated. Examples of irresponsible distribution of alcohol include but are not limited to kegs, funnels, shot parties, hotel parties, Beirut games, pong ball, scorpion bowls, chugging contests or other organized drinking games.”

These charges were posted to the Lehigh Greek Blog, without contacting chapters directly. Chapters affected include Alpha Epsilon Pi, Alpha Tau Omega, Chi Phi, Chi Psi, Delta Chi, Delta Upsilon, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Theta, Phi Sigma Kappa, Psi Upsilon, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Theta Xi and Theta Chi.