Mid-term grades are coming out soon and I have a feeling that I’m not in the best position this semester. Is there a way I can drastically change my grades before the semester ends?

-freshman2022

Dear freshman2022,

This is definitely a concern a lot of freshmen have, but do not worry! Although mid-term grades may seem like a defining moment of the semester, and may sometimes feel like the end of the world, it’s not too late to turn things around. Keep in mind, mid-terms means that the semester is only halfway done!

There are many things you can do to get your grades up. Try using your free time over spring break to catch up on any work you may need to do and to even take the time off as an opportunity to look ahead at your upcoming assignments. Often, bad grades are a result of the transition from high school to college, and now is the perfect time to learn how to plan ahead.

Additionally, make use of your professors’ office hours. One-on-one time with a professor may seem intimidating, but it’s often really helpful. You can even bring a friend or two along with you! The most important thing you can do is stay positive. You have many resources such as tutoring and the writing center to turn to if you get stuck, but your determination is what will make a difference in the end.

Best of luck!

B&W Advice

Spring break is around the corner and I’m going on vacation with a bunch of my Lehigh friends. I’m embarrassed to admit it, but I really don’t like the way I look right now. I only have a few weeks left to change my appearance…What do I do?

-lehighgirl101

Dear lehighgirl101,

First off, we totally understand how you feel. Spring break trips are definitely responsible for a lot of unnecessary pressure on college students. However, making a change about the way you feel or look all starts with self-love. If you are trying to change your appearance, please make sure you do this in a safe way. There are a lot of crazy diets out there that are definitely not the answer. It’s better to slowly make healthy changes that will be beneficial to you in the long run!

There are lots of nutritious options on campus, and if you feel like you need extra help making good decisions, the Health and Wellness Center is always a great option. All this aside, you shouldn’t stress out. You’re going away with your friends who value you for so much more than your appearance, and shouldn’t care at all about the way you look. Confidence is one of the most attractive features you can have. Be confident in your beauty inside and out. At the end of the day, it isn’t about how you look, it’s all about how you feel!

Have a great trip,

B&W Advice