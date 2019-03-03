The Lehigh men’s lacrosse team defeated No.16 Colgate 10-8 on Saturday at Crown Field in Hamilton, NY, in its first Patriot League game.

Junior Conor Gaffney won 17 of 20 face-offs and had 14 ground balls. Senior attacker Lucas Spence had three goals and five assists and his brother, sophomore goalie James Spence, had 11 saves. In an interview with Lehigh Sports, coach Kevin Cassese said Gaffney was a “difference-maker” in the game.

Lehigh has beaten Colgate nine out of the last 10 meetings between the teams, and now posts a 2-3 overall record after suffering losses at No. 4 Cornell and No. 11 Virginia.

Junior midfielder Andrew Eichelberger had two goals and senior attack Tristan Rai scored once and had two assists. The Mountain Hawks will play Army on Saturday, March 9 at the Ulrich Sports Complex.