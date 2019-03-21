After playing a critical role in the Lehigh men’s lacrosse team’s thrilling upset over No. 15 Rutgers (4-4) with a 13-10 victory on March 12, as well as in its 10th straight victory against Patriot League rival Lafayette (4-5, 0-3 Patriot) 15-7 the following weekend, senior defenseman Craig Chick is this week’s recipient of the Must-see Mountain Hawk award.

Trailing Rutgers 8-5 early in the third period, Chick terminated an 18:36 scoreless drought for the Mountain Hawks, pulling them within two and catalyzing the team’s three unanswered goals that followed. Lehigh ultimately scored eight of the final 10 goals of the game, a significant turnaround that secured the program’s first win over Rutgers since 1961.

On the defensive side, Chick led the team with three ground balls and three caused turnovers. His contributions on both ends of the field were invaluable devices in the team’s success.

“Any win against a ranked team is huge for our team in accomplishing our goal of reaching the NCAA tournament,” Chick said. “It was a huge win.”

Chick followed his performance against Rutgers by tallying a ground ball, and three caused turnovers against the team’s 10th straight victory over Lafayette, marking the 137th of his career.

Named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week for the third consecutive week on Monday, Chick’s commitment to the program has not gone unrecognized. He earned First Team All-Patriot League honors and was named an Inside Lacrosse All-American for both his sophomore and junior campaigns.

Chick and the Mountain Hawks will look to extend the team’s four-game winning streak Saturday at noon versus No. 19/20 Navy (4-3, 2-1 Patriot) in Annapolis, Maryland.

This is the second installment of the series in The Brown and White sports section. The Must-See Mountain Hawk series gives recognition to one of Lehigh’s top performers.