Lehigh defeats Boston University in overtime on goal from Dakota Eierman

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks defeated the Boston University Terriers by a final score of 13-12 in overtime.

The Mountain Hawks move to 5-2 in Patriot League play and 7-6 overall. The Terriers drop to 4-3 in Patriot League play and 7-6 overall.

Scott Cole led Lehigh in goals with three and had the game tying goal in the fourth period.

Dakota Eierman had the game winning goal for the Mountain Hawks in overtime.

Brenden Kelly, Louis Perfetto and Zach Travaglini each had two goals for the Terriers.

