Parker Boyd is a master on the mound

Coming off an 12 game losing streak, the Lehigh softball team (6-14) is looking to its leadership to bounce back as it begins Patriot League play this weekend.

Junior pitcher Parker Boyd, named to the Patriot League Pre-Season All-League Team, plays an integral role in the Mountain Hawks’ success.

“It obviously feels great to get recognized, but we’ll see what happens at the end of the year because that what really matters,” Boyd said.

After the team’s first win against Seton Hall on opening day, coach Fran Troyan awarded the game ball to Boyd.

“(Boyd) was our go-to pitcher last season and she deserved the ball in the first game of the season,” Troyan said.

Boyd gave up four runs over five innings, striking out five batters.

“She did well and set a great tone for the year by getting the win,” Troyan said. “The only thing I was focused on was getting a win.”

Boyd said she is looking to build on her success from her sophomore campaign and continue to grow her game and leadership both on and off the field.

“I just want to continue improving from where I left off last season,” Boyd said.

Fellow junior captain Emily Preble said Boyd developed her leadership skills a lot last season and was a huge contributor to the team’s success.

“This year, she has only grown as a leader because now she has that experience and upperclassman status,” Preble said. “It’s been awesome watching her grow into a leadership position this season firsthand.”

Troyan agreed with Preble, saying that Boyd is a consummate leader by example and that everyone looks to her to lead the team.

“She has been an outstanding junior captain this year,” Troyan said.

The Mountain Hawks are now focused on beating Boston University in the team’s three-game series April 6-7 in Bethlehem. Boston University defeated the Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship last year and Lehigh is looking forward to its shot at redemption.

“We really want to get that one after a having a sour taste in our mouths from last year, and it’s great to play them on our home field this year,” Boyd said.

Boyd, who received All-Patriot League honors last season, is viewed as one of the best pitchers in the Patriot League.

“We’re lucky to have Boyd on our team because once she’s in the circle and has her game face on, she’s a force to be reckoned with,” Preble said. “It’s a privilege to catch for her and watch her overcome adversity and step up to the challenges of the season.”

The goal is no different this year than any other year for the Mountain Hawks. They want to win the league title and in order to do that, Boyd will be called on to step up.

The Mountain Hawks will open Patriot League play versus rival Lafayette on Saturday at noon at the Metzgar Fields Complex in Easton.