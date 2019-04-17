Campus Communities: Women’s club rugby

Many of the students on the women’s club rugby team didn’t start playing rugby until coming to college. Relying on the older players to help coach and teach them the game, the team has formed a tight bond.
Many of the students on the women’s club rugby team didn’t start playing rugby until coming to college. Relying on the older players to help coach and teach them the game, the team has formed a tight bond.
The city of Bethlehem will apply for a grant to fund a feasibility study of a pedestrian bridge across the...
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.