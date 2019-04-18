A look inside SouthSide Commons

SouthSide Commons, a 144-apartment complex located on the corner of Brodhead and West Packer avenues, is currently under construction and expected to open next fall.

The apartments are designed for student living and offer two, three and four bedroom spacious floor plans, each including brand new furniture. The pet-friendly studio also includes amenities such as in-unit washer and dryer and fully-equipped kitchens.

Lehigh students graduating in 2020 or later have already signed their leases and will be living off-campus next semester upon the complex’s completion.

While the apartments offer a wide range of amenities, SouthSide Commons will be more expensive than an on-campus alternative such as apartment-style housing in Farrington Square, which is proving to be a drawback for some students exploring housing options.