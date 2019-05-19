GALLERY: Martin Tower implodes on Sunday

The Brown and White
Martin Tower was the former headquarters of Bethlehem Steel. (Benjamin Wang/ B&W Staff)

The historic Martin Tower was imploded today around 7 a.m. Lehigh students, community members and other onlookers from the Lehigh Valley area watched from nearby streets and other locations, such as Iacocca Hall and their dorm room windows.  

The 47-year-old building was the former headquarters of Bethlehem Steel.

The building that has been part of the Lehigh Valley skyline for years was taken down in seconds. When the demolition of the vacant tower was announced, people had mixed reactions.

