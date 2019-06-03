Trial date postponed for Moravian sexual harassment lawsuit

The trial for a lawsuit alleging negligence by Moravian College after a female student reported a rape will commence on Jan. 27, 2020, in Easton, rather than the original trial date of Oct. 28, 2019, according to Judge Edward Smith.

The student, who is identified as Jane Doe, filed a federal civil lawsuit against Moravian last August. The lawsuit alleges that Doe was raped on Aug. 28, 2016, and forced to continue to live in the same Moravian dormitory and attend the same classes as her alleged attacker. The court documents also alleged that Doe tried to seek help from her male residence assistant (RA) after the attack, but he did not report the incident.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Moravian’s Title IX coordinator did not immediately encourage Doe to file a report once she learned about the incident. Doe alleges that after attending a counseling appointment at the school, she was told nothing could be done since the rape was “just anal.”

Doe is suing for five counts against Moravian and two counts against her alleged attacker. She is suing Moravian for hostile collegiate environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, among other charges. She is suing her attacker for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The trial will be held at the Holmes Building in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is being heard through the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.