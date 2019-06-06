Cameron Wesson, interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences and Lucy G. Moses distinguished professor of sociology and anthropology, will leave Lehigh to become provost and dean of the faculty at Franklin and Marshall College.

Wesson started his Lehigh career in 2011 as an associate professor and chair of the department of anthropology.

Wesson assumed the role of associate dean for the College of Arts and Sciences undergraduate programs in 2014 before taking on the role of interim dean in 2018. He was relieved of this position when the university hired Maria Donoghue Velleca as the new dean.

With degrees in anthropology, architecture and environmental studies from Auburn University, Wesson focuses his studies on Native American architecture and community planning, archaeological remote sensing and archaeometry. He has published three books, and his most recent book, Households and Hegemony, analyzes the effects of European colonization in the South on Native Americans.

Currently, Wesson is researching Bronze Age communities in Scotland through archaeology and tracking human migrations in southwestern Europe, particularly in Spain.

A formal reception for Wesson will be held, according to the email sent by Provost Pat Farrell to the Lehigh community.