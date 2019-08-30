Lehigh Community Welcomes First Years

Residence Halls have been moved into, course schedules are set and the Memorial Walk Way is alive again.

Monday Aug.26 classes resumed at Lehigh. With that, the Class of 2023 officially began their college careers.

We can all acknowledge the nerves that come along with any new experience; adjusting to college is no different. We find ourselves asking, who should my friends be? What should I major in? What clubs should I get involved with?

It can feel overwhelming.

The Brown and White made a few stops around campus to see what advice upperclassmen and Lehigh staff had for first years to get the most out of their Lehigh experience.