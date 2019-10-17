Active shooter exercise to run on Mountaintop Campus

The Lehigh University Police Department announced in a 7:55 a.m. HawkWatch alert that it would conduct an active shooter training exercise on Mountaintop Campus at 8 a.m. today.

LUPD warned students of the significant presence of emergency and law enforcement on campus during the exercise.

The training exercise is a component of a course is run through Louisiana State University, NCBRT/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, designed to improve the safety of the victims in an active shooter event, LUPD Chief Jason Schiffer said in an email.

The three-day course began Tuesday, Oct. 15. The first two days were held at the Ben Franklin TechVentures facility on Mountaintop Campus. Thursday, the third day of training, is reserved for the training scenarios which are held at Building B on Mountaintop Campus.

LUPD has been working with the City of Bethlehem for more than a year to coordinate the training for the campus community, Schiffer said in an email.