The solar eclipse on April 8 was visible in Bethlehem beginning after 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Students and faculty gathered outside to witness the solar event, with many donning special solar eclipse glasses and using telescopes. The eclipse was the first solar eclipse visible in the Lehigh Valley since 2017.
Students Meghan Kelly, ’24, and Haley Klein, ’24; and Professor Pat Costa watch the solar eclipse using special glasses from the Rauch Business Patio. The eclipse viewing was impacted by cloud coverage in Bethlehem. (Ella Holland/B&W Staff)
Todd Watkins, professor of economics, sets up his telescope to view the eclipse on the Rauch Business Center patio. The eclipse was visible around 3 p.m. on April 8. (Ella Holland/B&W Staff)
Jada Gonzalez, ’24, views the solar eclipse from the lens of her camera on the pedestrian bridge linked to the Health, Science and Technology building on April 8, 2024. Gonzalez was capturing this event not for academic reasons, but for her own enjoyment and interest. (Julia Swill/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.