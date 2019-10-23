LTS Director Bruce Taggart to step down in 2020

Bruce Taggart, vice provost for library and technology services, has announced plans to step down in 2020, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by Provost Pat Farrell on Oct. 22.

During his tenure, Taggart oversaw numerous projects and renovations across campus, beginning with a seven-year renovation and transformation of Linderman Library. He also oversaw the widespread implementation of in-class technology in 90 percent of Lehigh’s classrooms, according to Lehigh Communications.

Examples of his contributions included the the creation of Lehigh’s Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning, a campus-wide portal system, and Lehigh Lab, a nationally-recognized organizational model for a virtual lab that aims to foster innovation in learning and teaching.

In 2016, Taggart served alongside Jack Lule, journalism and communications department chair, as a co-chair of the Academic Infrastructure Working Group.

Farrell did not say in the email what the next steps are to finding a replacement for Taggart. The reason for his decision to step down was not specified.

Taggart has served in this position since coming to Lehigh in 2000.