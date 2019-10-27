Cheese Club hosts autumnal grand tasting

The Lehigh Cheese Club held its first Grand Tasting of the school year on Friday, Oct. 18.

Its guests, encouraged to dress in business casual attire, enjoyed five cheeses sourced from Pennsylvania farms: Lanchego De-Glae, Cave Aged Cheddar, Blue Velvet, D’Bauvabuh Cheddar and Tomme De Harvest.

Cheese lovers will have to wait a while for next semester’s tasting, but will have plenty of cheese-related memes to digest in their GroupMe while they wait.