Campus Communities: Outing Club

Published

Outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers can find home at Lehigh’s Outing Club — a group whose focus is bringing students off campus and into the outdoors.

Outing Club brings students together over activities like hiking, climbing and backpacking. Its members encourage students from any and all backgrounds to come join their excursions.

 

