Campus Communities: Outing Club

Outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers can find home at Lehigh’s Outing Club — a group whose focus is bringing students off campus and into the outdoors.
Outing Club brings students together over activities like hiking, climbing and backpacking. Its members encourage students from any and all backgrounds to come join their excursions.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.