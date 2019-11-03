The Brown and White
ASA hosted a fashion show followed by an after party as part of its African culture celebration, April 25, 2019. (David Owolabi/B&W Multimedia Editor)

Campus Communities: African Students Association

African Students Association provides a space for Lehigh students of all backgrounds to celebrate the diverse cultures of the continent of Africa.

In addition to their weekly meetings where members discuss current events in Africa , ASA also hosts cultural events for the general student body that showcase and celebrate Africa.

 

 

