African Students Association provides a space for Lehigh students of all backgrounds to celebrate the diverse cultures of the continent of Africa.
In addition to their weekly meetings where members discuss current events in Africa , ASA also hosts cultural events for the general student body that showcase and celebrate Africa.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.