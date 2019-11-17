The Mustard and Cheese Drama Society presented its semiannual cabaret on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Black Box Theater at Zoellner Arts Center.

A variety of theatrical talent was displayed by student performers. Of the eight acts in the show, seven were comprised of solo performances, and one group performed improv acting exercises.

Student efforts were not limited to the show’s performers.

Dana Baker-Tubbs, ‘21, and Kate Chamberlain, ‘20, are credited with the event’s lighting designs.

Piano accompaniment was provided by Bill Whitney, the administrative director for the Office of Creative Inquiry.

Jada Jackman, ‘20, Mustard and Cheese Drama Society president, coordinated the event.

“I always try to structure the show so that the acts are varied between more serious and more light-hearted ones, making sure that the audience is never in one mood for too long,” Jackman said.

The show opened with a rendition of “I Love Play Rehearsal” from the Broadway musical Be More Chill and closed with a performance of Once on this Island’s “Waiting on Life.”

Jackman recalled the exact moment in dress rehearsal when she recognized the power behind that final song, and said she felt it simply had to be the show’s grand finale.

Kerry Shamnoski, ‘22, attended the show to support two members of her sorority who were performing.

“It was a really great opportunity for people to showcase their skills in a setting with a multitude of talents,” Shamnoski said.

When the improvisation group Hobo Army took to the stage, the subject matter of their performance was left to be determined by the audience.

Hobo Army performers quickly responded to prompts in a comedic manner.

“A large part of what goes into having the improv mentality is being able to take an uncomfortable situation and just turn it into something that makes people have a good time,” member Adrian Gibbons, ‘22, said.

As Mustard and Cheese Drama Society moves forward through the rest of the year, it calls to Lehigh students to take the opportunity to perform.

“Our overall goal is always to increase participation and have events, like the cabaret, that allow people to perform even if they can not do full theater shows with months of preparation,” Jackman said.

With the opportunity to be involved in theatrical performances, Jackman said the club hosts social events, such as the welcome back barbeque and movie nights.